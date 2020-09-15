Telangana BJP slams Jaya Bachchan over her drug remarks

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday called MP Jaya Bachchan a hypocrite over her remarks on that the entire film industry was being defamed in the drug racket case.

Participating in Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Krishna Sagar Rao Jaya Bachchan instead of condemning the drug menace is backing the film industry which is mired in the drug racket. “She has not condemned drug addiction and peddling by actors in Bollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood, instead she is backing the film industry,” Sagar Rao fired at her.

He said to top it Jaya Bachchan had sent a notice in RS alleging conspiracy to defame the film industry. He said several Bollywood actors were booked under the Narcotics Act and yet the yesteryear actor was supporting the film industry. “It is hypocrisy and shameful that she gave a notice in the House over the issue. What and who is she trying to protect? She should be asking the Central government’s support to deal with the drug mafia in Bollywood with an iron hand,” he said.

Jaya Bachchan had given zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry stating that people in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. “People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” she said in Parliament.