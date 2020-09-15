ACB case against former AG

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a corruption case against former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas for abusing his official position for pecuniary benefits.

Srinivas had allegedly abused his position to get land for his father-in-law, brother-in-law, associates and acquaintances from June 2014 to December 2014.

The ACB had filed a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPCA Sections 420, 409 and 120 B.

The ACB had identified that the said properties were located in the core capital area or within the limits of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) or abutting the core capital area.