AP Police notices to Kodela’s son over Covid violation

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government is not leaving the slightest opportunity to embarrass and harass the family members of former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao. A day ahead of his first death anniversary, his admirers and TDP followers are making large scale arrangements to hold memorial meetings all over especially in Narasaraopet and Sattenapalli assembly segments. Seeing the rising political temperatures over the nature of Kodela’s death, the police promptly stepped in and took on the Kodela family in their own typical style.

The Guntur district police served notices to Kodela’s son Sivaram saying that he was organising crowd-based meetings in violation of the Coronavirus restrictions. As of now, the national level guidelines have been relaxed and a limited number of crowds were being allowed at the political meetings also. However, the AP police were having their own set of rules and guidelines. Even with regard to the inter-state borders, the AP police did not stop checking the vehicles coming from other States long after the Centre relaxed the same.

Greatly irked at the police notices, Kodela Sivaram expressed his deep displeasure and decided to ignore the notices. His followers have decided to go ahead with their meetings in memory of the departed leader who has got a mass following all over the Palnadu region.

Even Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the party cadres to observe death anniversary saying that Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was the first TDP leader who fell victim to the oppressive and persecuting YSRCP regime.