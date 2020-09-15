Sai Pallavi demanding big for Shyam Singha Roy

Sai Pallavi is one of the best performers of South Indian cinema. The makers of Nani’s next film Shyam Singha Roy have been considering the name of Sai Pallavi for the female lead’s role. The actress has given her initial nod for the script and the other discussions are kept on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sai Pallavi is back to work and she is lining up her upcoming projects. The makers of Shyam Singha Roy approached Sai Pallavi recently.

The actress quoted Rs 2 crores as remuneration for the film and the makers are currently discussing this. They are in plans to negotiate it with Sai Pallavi and will take the final call soon. Shyam Singha Roy is a periodic drama that will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and will roll next year. Shyam Singha Roy will have three female leads. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.