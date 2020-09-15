Bigg boss tidbits: Karate Kalyani in the danger zone

This Monday, a total of 9 contestants nominated for eviction. Almost all contestants nominated themselves voluntarily. But during the process, the audience got surprised when she got down the boat voluntarily. As of now, as per the reports of voting, it seems Karate Kalyani is in the danger zone. Details as below.

After the boat task, Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohail, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar, Sai, Harika and Abijeeth got nominated in the same order. Karate Kalyani was the 5th person to get down the boat and her confidence actually surprised the audience. While the housemates like TV9 Devi, Ariyana, Akhil, Jordar Sujatha, Divi, and Mehboob saved themselves by not getting down the boat, Karate Kalyani got down at 5th port.

In fact, there was a lot of negative feedback on Kalyani last week. Especially the way she argued with Jordar Sujatha, the way she cried for very silly reasons, and her nagging behavior brought her a lot of negative feedback. Many memes were created by netizens comparing her to actress Hema, who got evicted in the first week last season. Had she been in nominations, she would have got evicted last week itself, as per analysts. The current voting pattern also not in favor of Kalyani. As of now, she is at the bottom as per the vote percentage.

However, still, 3 days to go and the voting pattern can change anytime. Last week, Divi changed her prospects with a single episode. We need to wait and see if Kalyani evicts this week or change her prospects by doing a stunning performance sometime this week.