Pooja Hegde returns back to sets

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest Indian actresses. She has been spending time with her family members from the past six months during the coronavirus lockdown time. Pooja Hegde returned back to Hyderabad recently and the actress joined the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor starting from today. The top actress posted the pictures from the sets along with her personal staff who were dressed in PPE suits. Pooja Hegde looked charming and energetic like ever before in the click.

Baskar is the director and Akhil Akkineni is the lead actor in Most Eligible Bachelor. Two weeks of work is left pending and the makers planned back to back schedules to complete the shoot. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2021 release. GA2 Pictures are the producers. Pooja Hegde will also shoot for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and will complete her part in quick schedules. The actress will then shift her focus towards her Bollywood projects.