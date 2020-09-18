Nithiin all set to resume Rang De

Young actor Nithiin got married to his girlfriend Shalini and is on a break. He is all set to resume the shoot of Rang De, a romantic entertainer in the direction of Venky Atluri. After a long break, the shoot of Rang De is all set to resume from September 23rd in Hyderabad. The pending portions of the film will be wrapped up in Hyderabad after which the movie unit will fly to Europe to shoot a couple of songs along with the remaining talkie part.

The makers of Rang De received a stunning digital deal from Zee5 and the final call would be taken once the shoot of the film gets completed. Around 30% of the film’s shoot is currently pending. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing Rang De on Sithara Entertainments banner. Nithiin will complete his portions of Rang De at the earliest after which he would move on to his next film Check in the direction of Chandrasekhar Yeleti.