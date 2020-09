Bollywood hot beauty Urvashi Rautela is waiting for a huge break though she is busy with glamorous roles in her career. This sultry beauty is creating waves across the social media platforms with her hot and glamorous clicks. Urvashi Rautela posted a stunning picture of her in a gym wear. The picture is trending all over. The actress looks fit and smiling in the click. Urvashi Rautela will soon shoot for an item song in Gopichand’s Seetimaar, a sports drama that will release next year.

