Jagan Reddy vote share eroded by 16%: TDP’s latest attack

The Telugu Desam Party has started a new information campaign that the YSRCP Government is paying a heavy penalty now for its continuing attacks and atrocities on the weaker sections and backward classes people in villages and towns all over Andhra Pradesh ever since coming to power in 2019 elections. The TDP says that in the last 16 months of its oppressive regime, the ruling YSRCP has lost support of 16 per cent voters. The BC, SC, ST and Minorities have distanced themselves from the ruling party unable to bear its misrule.

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders that the poorer sections were disenchanted and distanced from Jagan Reddy party. They were facing severe hardships because of the unbearable burdens from tax hikes and loss of livelihoods. Current charges were increased three times. Sand and cement rates increased heavily which created a big crisis. Liquor prices were increased by 300 per cent. Water cess and registration charges were also hiked. In just a short time, over Rs. 50,000 Cr worth taxe burdens were placed on the people.

In the recent few weeks, the TDP has been challenging again and again that Jagan Reddy should seek fresh mandate on his U-turns on his countless promises especially Amaravati Capital City. Amid the Parliament session and a lot of heat on AP politics, the TDP is taking its fight a step ahead saying that there is an erosion of 16 per cent vote share in YCP vote bank.

In 2019, YCP got 50 per cent vote share as against 40 per cent of TDP. It is clear how the TDP chief is making it obvious that their party has come into a winning position. Indeed, a bold challenge to the YSRCP.