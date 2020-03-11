Nithiin to clash with Mega Hero

Young actor Nithiin returned back to success streak with Bheeshma. The film received an exceptional response but the film fell flat after a superb first week as the examination season commenced. Nithiin is finally happy with the response the film received and he is now focused on Rang De which happens to be his next release. Venky Atluri is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this romantic entertainer.

As per the latest update, Rang De will hit the screens on July 30th this year covering the Eid weekend. Mega Prince Varun Tej’s sports drama too has been announced for release during the season. It is unclear as of now if one of the films will miss the release date to avoid the clash or if they would head for a clash. Sithara Entertainments are producing Rang De and top technicians like PC Sreeram and Devi Sri Prasad are working for this romantic drama.