Nithiin skips dieting during home isolation

Young actor Nithiin is not on diet and he is skipping his gym during this home isolation. The actor is currently enjoying his home food till his tummy turns full. His mother is cooking delicious food and Nithiin seems to be having the best time during this lockdown period. Nithiin during a recent interview said that he loves to get trained under the supervision of his trainer. As there is no chance for his trainer to reach him regularly, Nithiin decided to stay away from the gym.

“I am a lazy guy. I am waking up at 11 AM and am tasting the best food from my mother’s kitchen. I am not on a diet and decided to have a good time with the food in this season. I am not much good at cooking and will try it soon. My wedding is postponed as of now and our families will finalize the date soon. If everything was fine, my wedding celebrations are planned to start today. Bheeshma will be available online from April 27th. I am shooting for Rang De which will release soon. I request everyone to stay safe at home till things get back to normal” said Nithiin.