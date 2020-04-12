Was Justice Kanagaraj quarantined on his arrival? asks TDP

The Telugu Desam Party leaders are stepping up their political attack on ruling YSRCP on its threat to quarantine Chandrababu Naidu if he comes to AP from Hyderabad. The TDP leaders are asking whether the government took steps for sending new State Election Commissioner Justice V. Kanagaraj for quarantine. Justice Kanagaraj arrived from Chennai to Amaravati and met Governor and all SEC staff. How can the AP government allow him to move freely without putting him under observation as per 14 day quarantine norms? Unfortunately, Jagan Sarkar gave preference to 84-year-old Justice Kanagaraj over 65-year-old Ramesh Kumar.

Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad has said the ruling party Ministers and MLAs are talking about sending Chandrababu Naidu to quarantine for the sake of taking political mileage. The YSRCP government is indulging in cheap political games at a time serious preventive measures are required to save people from virus threat. It was Ramesh Kumar who save AP from Coronavirus epidemic by postponing elections. If he had not postponed elections, 4.5 crore voters would have stood in queue lines in last week of March causing great health risk. The GOs reducing SEC term and removing Ramesh Kumar were unethical and unlawful. Constitutional experts and even former CEC Qureshi declared AP government’s action as unconstitutional.