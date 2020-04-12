Ram Charan to play Chiru’s Guru in Acharya

It is clear that Ram Charan will be essaying a crucial role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of this social drama and Charan has 30 minutes role in the film which narrates the back plot of the film. Chiranjeevi recently confirmed that they are not playing father and son in Acharya and it is more like a Guru and his disciple’s role.

It is heard that Ram Charan plays Chiranjeevi’s guru in the film. Charan passes away at a crucial time and it is Chiranjeevi who carries his dream further and makes it true. Rajamouli already gave his nod for Ram Charan to shoot for Acharya for a month. Kajal Aggarwal will romance Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Manisharma is composing the music and Matinee Entertainments, Konidela Production Company are the producers.