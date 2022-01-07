Nithiin’s birthday wishes for his wife winning the hearts

Actor Nithiin got married to his girlfriend Shalini last year. His wife is tested positive for coronavirus and she is in home isolation. Nithiin celebrated her birthday in a different style and posted the video on his social media page. His wife Shalini has been watching Nithiin cutting a cake and he sent her his wishes from the lawn of his residence. “COVID has barriers…But LOVE has no BARRIERS..HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. LIFE lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu” posted Nithiin along with the video.

His birthday wishes for his wife are winning the hearts of the Tollywood audience. Nithiin is quite busy shooting for Macherla Niyojakavargam and the film is announced for summer 2022 release. He had two releases Check and Rang De last year and both ended up as disappointments. The actor’s Maestro headed for a direct digital release skipping the theatrical release.

COVID has barriers…

But LOVE has no BARRIERS..

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE❤️

LIFE lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/5zFuOOIaqe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 6, 2022