TDP loyalists oppose Ravela’s re-entry attempts

He is currently in the BJP but is highly desperate to join the TDP. He has even met party chief Chandrababu Naidu and has requested to allow him to join the party. He is also using his friend and mentor Manda Krishna Madiga to use his influence to convince Chandrababu Naidu. He has offered to contest from Pathipadu constituency in Guntur, which currently does not have a proper leadership in the TDP.

No marks for guessing who the leader is. He is former minister and Dalit face Ravela Kishore Babu. He met Chandrababu during the recent public meeting held on the completion of the Amaravati farmers’ yatra. Ravela has been making a very serious bid to join the TDP and is meeting everyone who matters.

Ravela was largely unknown except in some Dalit circles till he was given the TDP ticket for Pattipadu in 2014. He had won and went on to become a minister. However, he soon landed in controversy over his relationship with a woman and has been removed from the ministry. Later, he joined Jana Sena , contested and lost in 2019 elections. Later, he joined the BJP. Now, he is trying to rejoin the TDP.

Meanwhile, there is strong opposition to the re-entry of Ravela Kishore Babu within the TDP. Several loyal workers are up in arms against his attempts to sneak into the TDP. Former IAS officer Ramanjaneyulu, senior leader Kandukuri Veeraiah and former ZP chief Kuchipudi Vijaya are vying for the Pattipadu ticket.They are strongly opposing Ravela’s plans to come into the TDP. The final decision is in the hands of Chandrababu Naidu.