Samantha back to the sets of Yashoda

Samantha is now in happy space and is leading her life to the fullest. Her special song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa received a thumping response and the actress completed the shoot of Shaakuntalam recently. The actress recently joined the sets of Yashoda and completed the first schedule before her New Year break. After a brief break, the actress joined the sets and the second schedule for the film is currently on. The shoot of Yashoda is happening in Hyderabad currently and the entire shoot is planned to be completed by the end of March.

Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan are the directors and Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing this bilingual which is a women-centric attempt. Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen essaying other prominent roles in this interesting film. Apart from this, Samantha also signed an International film Arrangements of Love and the shoot commences soon.