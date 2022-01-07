TDP to “block” biased media outlets

The TDP is upset at the attempts of a section of the media, especially of the electronic and digital varieties, at deliberate vilification of the party. These channels have been willfully running down the party and are trying to show it in poor light. So upset the party is that it has officially declared that it would not send its representatives and would not take part in any TV debates organized by these channels

The channels in question are TV 9, Prime 9, Sakshi TV and digital channel I Dream. The TDP media group and organizational teams have been tracking the deliberate anti-TDP attitude of these channels for quite a while. Yet in the interest of media ethics, it tolerated them. Now, the TDP is keeping a distance from these media houses. Party insiders feel that this is long overdue.

However, few other channels, which are two-timing, have been omitted from the ban-list. Another channel, which is deliberately spewing venom on the TDP, has been left out. The TDP spokespersons and panelists continue to take part in the debates in these channels. Party insiders feel that it is about time that action should be taken against these channels too.

Sources say that the TDP is taking a serious view of the biased media. It feels that lack of objectivity should not be left unchallenged. Despite the respect and concern for the media freedom and journalistic rights, it strongly feels that biased media coverage is not a healthy trend.