Geetha Arts announces a Small Film

By
Telugu360
-
0

Geetha Arts happens to be one of the most successful production houses in the country. They floated GA2 Pictures to produce small films and content-driven flicks. GA2 announced a new film Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha. The film features Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role and the title concept poster of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha is released today. Murali Kishor Abburu is making his directorial debut and Kashmira is the leading lady.

The shoot commences soon and RX 100 fame Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director. More details about the project will be announced soon. Kiran Abbavaram signed close to nine films after the super success of SR Kalyanamandapam.

