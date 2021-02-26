Nithiin’s Check Movie Review: Misses the Thrills

Check review

Young actor Nithiin picks up Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s path with Check. The duo worked for the first time and the director revealed that he managed to indulge all the needed commercial aspects in Check. The film features Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Varrier, Sai Chand in the lead roles. Kalyani Malik composed the music and background score. Bhavya Creations produced Check and here is the complete review of the film:

Story:

Aditya (Nithiin) is a thief who earns for his living. His life takes an ugly turn after he is named as one of the accused in a bomb blast case that kills 40 people. Aditya gets a death sentence in this case and he learns Chess in jail. His skills in chess leave everyone in surprise. He gets a suggestion from his lawyer Manasa (Rakul Preet Singh) about the mercy plea from the President if he emerges as a grandmaster in the game. The rest of Check is all about what happens to Aditya. Watch the film to know about the fate of Aditya:

Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s films failed to make money at the box-office but his attempts never failed. Almost all his films received critical acclaim. The versatile director has chosen to mix an interesting plot with all the commercial ingredients. In this process, he missed several major logics and relied on cinematic liberties. Nithiin turning a professional chess player happens in no time. The interval episodes are shot well but the film misses the needed emotional connect.

Chandu stepped out from his comfort zone for a commercial hit. After an average first half, the entire second half of the film happens in jail. The core plot of the film wasn’t gripping and the climax portions of the film are a huge disappointment. Aditya gets trained in the game and dreams of turning free from the jail through the mercy petition from the President. But instead, he escapes from the jail which will be a rude shock for the audience. The climax twist (cannot be told) is a huge misfire and this makes the entire film a huge disappointment. Check climax makes no justice to the title and the selected plot.

Nithiin performed well in the role of Aditya which is completely restricted to jail. Priya Prakash Varrier shines in a limited glamorous role. Rakul Preet picks an interesting role and does justice for her part. Sai Chand looks natural in the meaty role and Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj had no scope to perform in their assignments. All the other actors are ok. The only song is just ok and Kalyani Malik’s background score is good. The art department and cinematographer worked well to make the film look colorful. Chandrasekhar Yeleti fails once again and he is left puzzled between a unique attempt and a commercial flick. Check is neither unique nor a complete commercial attempt.

Verdict:

Check is one more bland attempt from Chandrasekhar Yeleti which will end up as a disappointment. His chess moves are not exciting and thrilling for the audience.

Telugu360 Rating : 2.5/5