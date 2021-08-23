Nithiin’s Maestro Trailer: Gripping Thriller on Cards

Young actor Nithiin is done with the shoot of Maestro and the film is shot mostly in Pondicherry, Hyderabad and Dubai. The film is the remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Andhadhun. The Telugu version is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and the film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The trailer of Maestro is out and it sounds like a faithful remake. The trailer looks gripping and Nithiin plays the role of a blind piano player well. The story takes a wild turn after Tamannaah enters the life of Nithiin.

Nabha Natesh plays Nithiin’s love interest and Jissu Sen Gupta plays the role of a cop. On the whole, the trailer of Maestro looks decent and hints of a gripping thriller. Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies are the producers and the film streams from September 9th on Disney Plus Hotstar. Mahathi Swara Sagar composed the music and background score for Maestro.