Nithiin’s next aims a digital release?

Young actor Nithiin is busy with back to back films and he is shooting for two simultaneous projects Rang De and Check. Rang De is in the last leg of shoot and the final schedule of the film is happening in Dubai. Right after the return, Nithiin planned to complete the shoot of Check. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti. Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier are the leading ladies.

Going with the update, Nithiin wants Check to be released on a digital platform. Considering the content, Nithiin feels that it would be apt if Check is released in digital space. Bhavya Creations are the producers and the final decision would be taken once the shoot is completed. The film might release in February 2021.