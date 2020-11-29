Bandi Sanjay plea for cleaning KCR’s mouth rather than Musi

Ever since Bandi Sanjay became the BJP Telangana President, he has been giving nightmares to the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. Not a day passes without Sanjay making biting attacks on the KCR regime on one issue or another. Now, Sanjay targetted KCR’s public meeting and his all out efforts to outshine PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.

Bandi Sanjay strongly hit back at KCR’s statements that the Central Government was not doing anything for Bangaru Telangana and that the BJP was afraid of the TRS going to play a crucial role in the national politics. Saying that the TRS is no match for the BJP, Bandi Sanjay said that what should be done in Hyderabad immediately must be to clean the unclean mouth of KCR but not the polluted Musi river. Not a day is passing without KCR and KTR telling one lie or another on the State development.

Bandi Sanjay termed KCR’s election campaign as a flop show. The TRS Government just watched the floods in the twin cities like a silent spectator without coming to the rescue of the residents. It is unfortunate that without doing anything for the people, KCR and the TRS are once again trying to betray the voters. The BJP is the only saviour as it has controlled terrorists and extremists in over 18 States. Hyderabad would be no exception. The BJP would come to power and bring order in the city.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.