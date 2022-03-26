Nithiin’s Rugged Look In Macherla Niyojakavargam 1st Charge

Hero Nithiin is presently shooting for his latest flick Macherla Niyojakavargam where he will be seen romancing two heroines Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa. First timer MS Rajashekhar Reddy is directing the movie, while Sreshth Movies and Aditya Movies & Entertainments are pooling resources.

Today, Macherla Niyojakavargam First Charge has been revealed and Nithiin looks rugged in it with moustache and beard. Apparently, it is a carnival and Nithiin who looks ferocious is set to deal with the baddies in his style. They are seen painted like tigers and carry weapons. We can assume that, the film has some intense action sequences.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is in final stages of shooting and the makers will soon announce teaser date.

