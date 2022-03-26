Kamal Haasan signs a Rural Entertainer

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan decided to work without breaks and he is done with the shoot of Vikram that will release this year. Kamal will resume the shoot of Indian 2 later this year and will complete the filming before the end of this year. Kamal Haasan is said to have signed a new film and it is said to be a rural entertainer. Muthaiah who directed films like Komban and Marudhu will direct this entertainer and an announcement is expected very soon.

Kamal Haasan worked with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in Vikram and the film is carrying huge expectations. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the film releases on June 3rd this year. Kamal Haasan sorted out the hurdles of Indian 2 and the shoot resumes soon. Shankar will complete the shoot of Ram Charan’s project after which he will get back to the work of Indian 2. Apart from these, Kamal Haasan has tv shows and other commitments.