No Assembly session in AP, Cabinet to pass ordinance on State Budget

The ruling YSRCP has decided to defer the Assembly session owing to the spread of corona virus in Andhra Pradesh which has so far reported over 10 cases. TDP president and former chief miinister N Chandrababu Naidu sought deferment of the AP Assembly session in light of spread of Corona virus.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on convening the Assembly session at least for few days to hold Vote on Account Budget to pass the state budget, but instead decided to hold a Cabinet meeting tomorrow at 11 am. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues have now decided to give an approval for an Ordinance on the state Budget for the next three months till June 30. The Cabinet ministers are likely to strictly follow social distancing norm while passing the ordinance at the meeting to be held tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Naidu urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to desist from holding the Assembly session stating that such a move could be disastrous for the health safety of the legislators, media persons and Assembly staff.

He appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing and respect the complete lockdown declared by the government in the larger interests of the nation. He said the virus cannot be viewed casually and people should not be negligent.

The state government declared a complete lockdown, closed Andhra Pradesh inter-state borders for public transport, postponed SSC exams, all private and public transport services were suspended and non-essential commercial establishments shut.