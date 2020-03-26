Coronavirus Fight: Megastar and Superstar announces Rs 1 Cr each

The coronavirus is shattering the world and the normal life came to a stand still. To support the people in this tough time, Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 2 crores (Rs 1 Cr for Centre and Rs 1 Cr for Telugu states). Soon Ram Charan announced an aid of Rs 70 lakhs. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced Rs 1 crores for the welfare of the film workers who are left without work. Superstar Mahesh Babu announced Rs 1 crore for CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier before this, young actor, Nithiin announced a donation of Rs 20 lakhs. Director Trivikram, Dil Raju donated Rs 20 lakhs each while Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh each for the CM Relief Fund of Telugu states. Director VV Vinayak announced Rs 5 lakh for the welfare of Tollywood workers. Actors Rajasekhar and Manchu Manoj made non-cash donations. Several more donations from Tollywood are expected to come in the coming days.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry.Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020