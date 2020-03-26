Coronavirus Fight: Megastar and Superstar announces Rs 1 Cr each

By
Telugu360
-
0

The coronavirus is shattering the world and the normal life came to a stand still. To support the people in this tough time, Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 2 crores (Rs 1 Cr for Centre and Rs 1 Cr for Telugu states). Soon Ram Charan announced an aid of Rs 70 lakhs. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced Rs 1 crores for the welfare of the film workers who are left without work. Superstar Mahesh Babu announced Rs 1 crore for CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier before this, young actor, Nithiin announced a donation of Rs 20 lakhs. Director Trivikram, Dil Raju donated Rs 20 lakhs each while Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh each for the CM Relief Fund of Telugu states. Director VV Vinayak announced Rs 5 lakh for the welfare of Tollywood workers. Actors Rajasekhar and Manchu Manoj made non-cash donations. Several more donations from Tollywood are expected to come in the coming days.

