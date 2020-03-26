Pawan plea to Jagan on stranded people at borders

The national lockdown has caused severe strain at the inter-state borders. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan appealed to CM Jaganmohan Reddy to resolve the problem of those who are stranded at the borders. He asked for immediate steps to complete screening tests and send these people to their home isolation. If they are held back there, it would lead to greater overcrowding which is not safe in these days of virus outbreak threats.

Senani also commented on the long waiting of these students and people at the borders and in front of police stations. They are facing lots of problems as they are being stopped though they are carrying No Objection Certificates issued by the police. The government should not allow such crowds outside on the roads in these risky days.

In his twitter post, Pawan also urged the government to deliver the vegetables and groceries at the doorsteps of the people. If this really happens in letter and spirit, there would be no need for the people to come out of their homes.

My appeal to AP Govt- headed by ‘Sri Jagan Reddy garu’to look into the following: pic.twitter.com/IodiJWVdFZ — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020