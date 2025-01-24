x
Home > Movie News

No Biggies in 2025 Summer Race

Published on January 24, 2025

No Biggies in 2025 Summer Race

raja saab and vishwambara out of summer race

The Sankranthi holiday season has come to an end and the next big season is summer. Unfortunately, several big-budget films aimed for summer this year are pushed due to various reasons. Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab is the biggest film of the season and the release is now pushed. The makers had plans to release Raja Saab for April 10th but the plans are changed. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next big attempt is Vishwambara and the film too is planned for summer release. With the non-theatrical deals yet to be closed, the makers have no clarity on the release of the film. Vishwambara will not hit the screens during summer.

Young actors like Nani, Nithiin, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sharwanand, Kalyanram, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Teja Sajja and others will test their luck with their respective films. A heap of medium budget films are in the summer race this year. Apart from these, actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Dhanush, Suriya and others have their releases in summer and their films will also hit the screens in Telugu. For this summer, there are no biggies arriving from Tollywood.

Next: 8 Vasantalu Teaser 1: Emotional Ride
Previous: Adani Group Denies Cancellation of Sri Lanka Power Deal
