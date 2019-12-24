No centralised development in Capital: Venkaiah

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu made cautious remarks loaded with deeper meaning on the AP Capital shifting crisis. He said that he would always support decentralised development. There should be no concentration of all industries, businesses and government projects only in the Capital City. Venkaiah said that developmental projects should be distributed all over the state, especially with an aim to benefit backward regions. He explained that this was why he strongly supported the setting up of AP’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district rather than its headquarters town on Eluru. Such distribution of projects would ensure balanced development.

Venkaiah told the people that he would not like to comment on the ongoing Capital crisis in AP. He was more concerned with the overall development of the state. But it is well-known that BJP AP leaders have already opposed the decentralisation of administration. They accused CM Jagan Reddy of shifting Capital city to Vizag in the name of decentralisation of power. But Venkaiah carefully avoided talking about shifting of Administrative Capital by Jagan Circar. As of now, the BJP national leaders are taking all the care not to get stuck in AP Capital controversies.