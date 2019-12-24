We’ll not allow Jagan atrocities in Vizag: Sabbam

Former MP Sabbam Hari made sensational allegations against AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy and the ruling YCP leaders. He warned them against continuing their land grabbing and administrative atrocities in Visakhapatnam. He said that the Capital is being shifted just because Jagan Reddy and his coterie cannot carry out their land grabbing activities in Amaravati region. It is clear that YCP has set its eyes on looting Bheemili region since there is lot of vacant land there. Only because of this, Capital is being shifted in this tourist spot.

Sabbam Hari expressed sadness that Jagan Reddy Gang is crushing the entire Andhra Pradesh state with their non-stop wicked political games. The former MP said that he was being deeply disturbed at the emerging threats to AP because of Jagan Reddy policies. This CM is not doing anything positive or constructive but he is only bent upon destroying the state for the sake of personal greed. Hari said that he has got clear evidence of how YCP leaders are grabbing lands in Bheemili area already.