Vijayasai tries to drag President Kovind into Sujana controversy!

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy is trying to create false hype by raking up the issue of President Ramnath Kovind referring the complaint against BJP MP Sujana Chowdhary to the union home ministry.

While the fact remains that it’s customary on the part of any President to refer the complaints to departments concerned, whatever he receives from anyone, Vijaysai Reddy is trying to give ‘build up’ as if President had referred the Sujana case to the union home minister for the first time only after he lodged complaint with him.

Sujana Chowdhary on Tuesday hits back at Vijayasai saying that there were no serious allegations or complaints by an individual or a person pending against him.

He said Vijayasai was only resorting to cheap gimmicks like lodging a complaint against him with the President of India’s office to tarnish his image.

Sujana Chowdhary said that Vijayasai Reddy, who was in Chanchalguda jail for 16 months, had written to letter to President’s office on September 16 levelling false charges against them.

The President’s Office in November had referred the issue to the Union Home Ministry as it was customary for it.

Sujana said that it was cheap gimmick resorted to by Vijayasai Reddy with the help of the acknowledgement issued by the office of the President of India. He said there is no significance to Vijayasai’s complaint as being claimed by him.