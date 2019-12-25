Rs 27 Cr public money for Idupulapaya private estate?

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has generously released Rs. 27 Cr public funds to develop tourism attractions in Idupulapaya in his native Kadapa district. They will be spent to construct his father YSR’s Memorial. That too, it will come up adjacent to YSR samadhi in his family’s private estate. So many complicated issues are involved in this but the top District Officials immediately released the money to begin the works once CMO gave orders. The officials of tourism department boldly came forward to use this opportunity to please their bosses. So, this money is being drawn from the tourism department. The big question doing the rounds is how many tourists on their own visit Idupulapaya estate. Will they be allowed into the estate even if they come? Even YCP activists go there only on one or two occasions when top leaders come there to pay their respects.

In the beginning, CM Jagan Reddy used to talk a lot and give lectures to party leaders and Ministers on the need for using public funds very cautiously. He used to talk about the severe financial strain in the state and how Chandrababu Naidu left huge debts to be repaid. As weeks pass by, crores of public funds were spent on developing facilities and furniture at his residences at Tadepalli and Lotus Pond. No funds are released for MLAs for development works in their segments. But, Jagan released huge money for various projects in his native Pulivendula segment.