No faith in CID, CBI should probe: Dr Anitha Rani

A day after the Jagan government ordered a CID probe, Dr Anita Rao on Tuesday said she has no faith in the Andhra Pradesh police.

Dr Anitha Rani, who accused the YSRCP leaders of abusing her and filming her while bathing, demanded CBI investigation into the incident stating that she has no faith in CID as there was every chance of manipulating the probe. Further, she said she will file a defamation case against Chittoor DMHO M Penchalaiah for branding her mentally imbalanced.

On Monday, Penchalaiah while suspending Dr Anitha Rani said, “For over 15 years, she has not been properly treating the patients. She has often picked up arguments and fights with the staff of the hospital in Penumuru village of Chittoor district. Her state of mind is questionable.” Dr Anitha Rani had already moved the High Court. “The Andhra Pradesh government has so far not filed a counter in the High Court. This clearly goes to prove that there is no case against me. For two months, the police did not even register a complaint. I had submitted the videos and photographs. Now, suddenly the government has ordered a CID probe. I have no trust in the state police, the government should order a CBI investigation ,” she demanded.

She stated that efforts were being made to project her as mentally unsound by the state government because she raised certain malpractices in the government hospital in the Penumuru village of Chittoor district just as Dr Sudhakar Rao who was suspended, arrested and confined in a mental asylum for pointing fingers at the shortage of medical equipment.

Earlier, Dr Anita Rai had alleged that the YSRCP leaders allegedly filmed her while she was bathing in the hospital and also took snaps of her. She said, for more than two months, she was subjected to harassment by the YSRCP leaders for raising several malpractices and corruption issues in the government hospital. Further, she stated that when she had approached the Penumuru police to register a case against the YSRCP leaders, they ignored her complaint.