Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film gearing up for a digital release

After the super success of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor took her time to complete the shoot of her second film Gunjan Saxena, the biopic of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena who happens to be the first Indian woman airforce pilot who fought in Kargil war. The film was directed by SharJanhvi Kapoor Sharma and is planned for summer release initially. With the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on the digital platform Netflix.

The entire shoot of the film was completed in December 2019. Karan Johar inked a deal with Netflix after which an official announcement was made today. Most of the film was shot in Lucknow and Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi played other supporting roles. Dharma Productions and Zee Studios bankrolled the film and an official digital release date of the film will be announced by Netflix soon.