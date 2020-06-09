Balakrishna keen to work on the sequel

There are several ongoing speculations about the upcoming projects of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor during his recent interviews trashed them as rumors but made it clear that he is keen on play the lead role in ‘Aditya 999’, the sequel for his super hit film ‘Aditya 369’. Veteran director Singeetham Srinivas Rao worked on the script and completed the work some time ago. As per the update, Balakrishna is keen to take up the project soon after he completes Boyapati’s action entertainer.

Balakrishna is in plans to offer the responsibility to a young director. He asked a young director to go through the script and reveal his decision about the film. If everything goes as per the plan, Balakrishna is in plans to start Aditya 999 with this young director. There are also speculations that Ambica Krishna who shares a close bonding with Balakrishna will produce this project. More details will be made official soon.