CM Jagan busy promoting his own companies: TDP

At an online meeting with Chandrababu Naidu, some TDP leaders raised the issue of CM Jagan Reddy extending lease and sanctioning water for his own company, an unfortunate decision no other CM has taken in the past. The 50-year mining lease extension for Saraswathi Power Industry at Dachepalli was a peak of misuse of power under Jagan rule. Also, he himself allocated 0.7 TMC water for his company. The CM should explain to the voters whether he asked for One Chance to promote his own companies and vested interests.

Stating that YCP latest focus was on laterite mines in Visakhapatnam agency, the TDP leaders said the ruling party has monopolised entire mining by threatening and blackmailing existing companies with false cases. A systematic attempt is being made to strik at the financial roots of TDP sympathisers. Fines imposed on the companies of Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and other YCP leaders were cancelled. The medical college managements were being harassed on the pretext that they were TDP sympathisers.

The TDP leaders said there was no end to corruption scams of YCP leaders in sand, land, housing and mining. Cement prices were arbitrarily increased just for commissions per each bag. Even commissions were being collected per liquor bottle. Corruption was there even in payment of normal bills. No bill will be cleared without commissions. Weaker sections lost heavily in housing sites scams. Nearly 3,190 acres were forcibly snatched from BC, SC, ST and Minorities. Over 5,721 housing pattas given by TDP were cancelled. About Rs. 1,600 Cr was pocketed by YCP leaders in the name of land acquisition for house sites. A Minister’s relative wrote to CM how YCP leaders looted Rs. 14 Cr in Tanuku. Miscreants grabbed Rs. 70 cr worth private land in Gudivada. Rs. 400 Cr scam took place in Aava low lying lands. YCP MLAs lands were brought at inflated rates for making quick money.

The TDP accused Jagan Reddy rule of making poor people’s lives miserable by hiking power bills. The poor consumers were shocked at seeing Rs. 2,000 power bills in place of Rs. 200 or so previously. Rs. 2,000 Cr burden was imposed through RTC fares hike. Due to debts and losses, over 600 farmers committed suicides in one year. About 14 farmers committed suicides in Kurnool alone during COVID time. They committed suicide as the government did not come to their resuce for sale of crop during lockdown. Over 30 lakh tonnes crops remained with farmers due to lack of marketing facilities.