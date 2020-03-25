No new COVID-19 case in Telangana, tally remains 39

With no new COVID-19 positive patient being reported in Telangana, the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state stood at 39 at noon on Wednesday.

The status bulletin released by the Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday indicated that no new cases have been confirmed over the last 15 hours.

On Tuesday, the state health authorities had reported two new cases in the status bulletin released for March 24 at 11 p.m.

The two cases last reported and denoted as P38 and P39 pertain to a police officer posted in Bhadradi-Kothagudem district, and his domestic help. Both had contracted from the police officer’s son, who had returned from London on March 18, and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state government has initiated disciplinary action against the errant police officer for flouting self-quarantine regulations in place for foreign returnees.