Home > Politics

No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

TTD Board chairman BR Naidu said speaking politics in Tirumala is completely banned and warned that cases will be booked against those violating the rule.

“Of late we are seeing a trend, where some people are speaking politics after having Darshan. Speaking politics in Tirumala is completely banned. If anyone violates this rule, we will even consider booking cases against them,” warned TTD chairman BR Naidu. He made these comments after holding TTD Board meeting.

The newly sworn-in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board made several key decisions in its first meeting on Monday.

TTD Board decided to abolish SriVani Trust. While the Sri Vani scheme will continue, the trust will be wound up.

TTD Board also cancelled the lease for the land given to Sharada Peetham.

TTD Board chairman BR Naidu explained that the Sharada Peetham lease has been cancelled as it has completely violated the lease agreement.

Similarly, TTD also cancelled the practice of issuing Sri Venkateswara Swamy Darshan tickets through Tourism Department.

“We have found that the Darshan tickets issued to Tourism Department are largely misused. Therefore we have decided to cancel allocation of tickets to Tourism Department. Tirumala is not a tourist place, it is a pilgrimage place,” stressed BR Naidu.

BR Naidu signed off saying that TTD will make efforts to ensure Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s Darshan for devotees within two to three hours by streamlining the administration under new Board.

Dnr.

