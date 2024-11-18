x
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

Suriya had high hopes on Kanguva and he dedicated close to two years for the film. This big-budget periodic film released on Thursday and fell short of the expectations of the audience. The film is heading towards a massive debacle. The team was quick to recover and they made changes to the sounds that are so loud. Now after the weekend, the film is trimmed by 12 minutes. The trimmed version is available from today evening shows in theatres across the globe. Kanguva saw a huge decline from the second day in Tamil Nadu and the footfalls are pathetic in the Telugu states.

All the parties involved will suffer huge losses for the film. Suriya’s efforts are badly wasted. The film was made on a huge budget and is produced jointly by UV Creations and Studio Green. Siva is the director and Disha Patani is the leading lady. Bobby Deol played the lead villain and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for this periodic actioner.

