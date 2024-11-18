x
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan's Game Changer

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Ram Charan’s long delayed film Game Changer is finally hitting the screens on January 10th, 2025 during Sankranthi. Shankar is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady in this social drama packed with action. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in this political drama. In the younger role, Game Changer plays an IAS officer in the film. We have an interesting update about the film. The team captured the sensational HYDRA episode in Game Changer. Ram Charan plays an honest and ruthless government official in the role and the demolition episodes are shot. These episodes were shot and captured last year even before the new Telangana government decided to demolish the illegal constructions.

These episodes are one of the highlights of Game Changer while narrating the characterization of the lead actor. No political parties or politicians are named in the episode. SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist in Game Changer and Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is the music director and he is currently working on the background score. Dil Raju is the producer of Game Changer.

