No Relief for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak in AP

The government of Andhra Pradesh is expected to revise the low ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh and the entire film fraternity is waiting for the big announcement. Though the GO is expected to be out before the release of Bheemla Nayak, there are no such signs. The government officials across Andhra Pradesh passed strict instructions to the exhibitors not to screen special shows and benefits shows. They also asked the exhibitors to strictly follow the GO 35 which was issued last year.

Andhra Pradesh will have no special shows and Bheemla Nayak will be screened with morning shows. The government of Telangana granted permission for the fifth show for the film and the special shows are expected to start at 4 AM on February 25th. The permissions are granted for two weeks for the film in the state. The pre-sales in Nizam are exceptional but the exhibitors of AP are yet to open the online sales as there is no clarity on the ticket pricing and the special shows. For now, there would be no relief for Bheemla Nayak in Andhra Pradesh.