Pawan Kalyan – Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Naayak is getting ready for a grand release on Feb 25th. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 105.5 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-release business for the hero behind Agnyaathavaasi. Advance bookings for the film are good in Nizam & Overseas. Advances in A.P are yet to open full-fledged and there are strict orders from the government to follow the rates in G.O which are as low as 30/-. This G.O has come into place during the release of Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Naayak will be the last one to follow it as the new G.O is expected to come out in the first week of March.

Below are the area wise rights (all numbers excluding GST & Expenses)

Area Worldwide Pre-Release business Nizam 30 Cr Ceeded 16.20 Cr UA 9.60 Cr Guntur 7.20 Cr East 6.40 Cr Krishna 6 Cr valued West 5.60 Cr Nellore 3.30 Cr Total AP/TS 84.30 Cr ROI 9 Cr OS 9 Cr Worldwide 102.30 Cr Worldwide 105.50 Cr (including Expenses)