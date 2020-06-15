No scope for Naidu to fight on sand, liquor, etc in Assembly

These days, CM Jaganmohan Reddy and ruling YCP are fully taking forward their political agenda in the name of Coronavirus. Now, MLAs are not allowed to make protests or bring placards during the Assembly session, which begins tomorrow. They were also banned from holding press meets in the House premises.

In the name of physical distancing, lots of restrictions are being imposed. The Assembly has not even considered online press meets or protests from the House premises. Media point is also cancelled this time in the name of virus threat. This is nothing but a clear attempt to give any chance for opposition to register their protest.

Instead of conducting Assembly as before by using technology, the government is keen to avoid any embarrassment. Rival leaders say that all efforts are being made to silence the voice of the Opposition on sand, land, wine, mine, house sites, Coronavirus kits, bleaching powder, cement and other scams. Chandrababu Naidu has all this and more ammunition to corner the CM but the new restrictions clearly limit his chances.

In view of the virus infections, the session will witness more serious restrictions. Special passes are necessary for entry of MLAs vehicles. Assembly Secretary says special guidelines will be in force for physical distancing and all. Members of the House were asked not to bring weapons, banners, placards, sticks and sprays. No protests will be allowed. No press meets would be allowed by MLAs or MLCs.