Corona situation serious, cancel SSC exams: Naidu to Jagan

Demanding immediate cancellation of the SSC examination, leader of the Opposition and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sought to know from the ruling YSRCP as to who would take responsibility if any untoward incident happens during the forthcoming SSC exam in view of the growing corona cases in the state.

“Jagan with his casual approach in combating the virus has already put the lives of people at a risk. Now, with this Tuglaq policy to hold SSC exams the chief minister will jeopardize the lives of lakhs of students and their parents. The government should cancel the exams,” he demanded.

Naidu maintained that the situation has drastically changed in AP since past week, with several corona positive people arriving in AP due to the flawed and casual approach of the government.

The corona situation is slowly going out hand because of the casual approach of Jagan Mohan Reddy who initially said it can be treated by taking paracetamol and spraying bleaching powder. His MLAs and MPs have taken out rallies, violated physical distance norms, lockdown regulations thereby leading to the spread of the virus. Now, the government is exhbiting stubborn attitude in conducting the exams at a time when the Covid-19 cases are growing exponentially, he noted. Several states have cancelled the SSC exams including Telangana. The students were promoted based on their pre-Board exam results, through a grading system. Naidu said the corona situation in AP has created panic among the parents and students. While the governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Punjab governments had cancelled the SSC examinations, the Andhra Pradesh government had recently made it clear that it will conduct the examinations despite the spurt in the coronavirus cases.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh had recently stated that the AP government will conduct the SSC examinations as scheduled. The state government, he said, will conduct the exams as per the schedule from July 10. However, the number of papers will be restricted to six instead of 11, the minister noted.

The exams will be held with strict adherence to the physical distancing norm. Students would be given masks and sanitisers, while teachers in the exam centres would be provided with gloves. The SSC exams were first postponed as the dates clashed with the local body elections. The SSC exams were later put off due to the spread of the coronavirus which had resulted in complete lockdown.