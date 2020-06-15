Assembly session for only 2 days? Naidu

As the Assembly session begins, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday will wear a black shirt to protest against the YSRCP rulilng excesses by foisting false cases and arrest of party leaders.

Naidu, who held TDLP meet with party leaders via video conference, told the legislators to wear black shirts as a mark of protest against the arrest of party leaders, including Atchannaidu and J C Prabhakar Reddy who were sent to 14-day judicial remand. The TDP will be missing the strong voice of Atchannaidu who was vocal against the government’s policies be it sand, mining, land, English medium in government schools and a host of other issues.

According to TDP sources, this was the second time Naidu will be wearing a black shirt. He is usually seen wearing white, cream or yellow coloured clothes. The last time he wore a black shirt to the Assembly as a sign of protest against the central government’s stand on the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The government will present state budget which was supposed to be present in February, but was postponed due to the corona virus pandemic. An ordinance was brought to in the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2020 on March 28, authorising an expenditure of Rs 70,994 crore for the first three months of the fiscal year.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is expected to present the full Budget for 2020-21 financial year on June 18.

While the Business Advisory Committee will meet soon after that and decide on the duration of the session, sources said the Assembly session could be held only for two days. On the first day, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is expected to address a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly at 10 am on June 16.