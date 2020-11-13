No second lead actor in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will play one of the lead roles in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a Malayalam blockbuster. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights of the film and Saagar Chandra is on board as the director. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan as one of the lead actors, the makers are puzzled about locking the other lead actor in the movie. Several actors are considered but none of them are locked. Top director Trivikram too is focused on the film currently.

As per the latest news, Pawan Kalyan suggested the makers to change the entire script of the film. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake will have just one lead actor and it is Pawan Kalyan. The other lead actor’s role will be rewritten and will be presented as the lead antagonist. The climax portions also would be changed completely considering Pawan Kalyan’s role. Saagar Chandra is currently making changes for the script and Trivikram will pen the dialogue version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The shoot of the film will start next year and will release for summer 2021.