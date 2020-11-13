Dil Raju puzzled about Vakeel Saab release date

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is in the final stages of shoot. The makers felt that Sankranthi 2021 would be the best time to release the film as normalcy would return back by the time. The theatres are expected to reopen in November but there are no traces of theatres screening films. Though the number of coronavirus cases are coming down, the entire nation is worried about the second wave. The team of Vakeel Saab will complete the pending last schedule in December and will be ready with the final copy.

The film’s director Sriram Venu and producer Dil Raju will take a call on the release date in December as per the reopening of the theatres and the coronavirus situations. If things are fine, Vakeel Saab will head for a Sankranthi release. Else the makers are in plans to release the film in summer. Vakeel Saab features Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya in the lead roles. Ravi Teja’s Krack and Ram’s RED are the other films that are in Sankranthi 2021 race.