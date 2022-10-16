No second week advantage for God Father

Megastar’s God Father opened on a decent note and the positive word of mouth made the film mint decent money during the Dasara holiday weekend. The collections dropped big time during the weekdays. With no major releases this weekend, everyone predicted that God Father will stay super strong over the weekend. Despite of no major releases, the film did not pick up and remained low across the Telugu states. Kannada film Kantara opened on a decent note across the Telugu states and the collections have seen a huge jump from the evening shows.

Katara witnessed packed houses in the evening and night shows. The word of mouth for the film is extremely positive. KGF makers Hombale Films are the producers and Rishab Shetty directed and played the lead role in this Kannada film. The advance sales for Sunday are super strong and the film is expected to dominate God Father. Other small films Boyfriend For Hire and Crazy Fellow opened on a dull note. Past releases The Ghost and Swathi Muthyam lost trace in their second week.