Kantara: One more Gem from Kannada Cinema

Kannada cinema is at its best and KGF franchise opened doors for experiments, and interesting attempts. Kantara is the new sensation in Kannada and the film is unstoppable all over. The film crossed Rs 100 crore mark in Kannada alone. The Telugu version released yesterday and the word of mouth is extremely positive. All the other versions from Hindi to Malayalam are doing good over the weekend. Kantara witnessed packed houses in Telugu states during the evening and the Sunday advance sales are rock-solid.

Hombale Films, the makers of KGF produced Kantara and they managed to get a good release for the film in all the languages though the promotions were minimal. The word of mouth is generating footfalls in all the languages. Kantara is a nativity film that narrates about the conflict between the nature and the human beings. Despite no commercial elements, Kantara is loved by the audience. Tollywood actor Prabhas loved the film and he said that he watched the film twice. Kantara is racing towards one of the biggest hits of Kannada cinema and the film is expected to do equally good in all the released languages.