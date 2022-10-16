Harish Shankar working on a Remake

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar has been struggling to kick-start his next. He is left in waiting mode because of Pawan Kalyan and there is no clarity on when the project will start rolling. The talented director is now working on the script of the remake and he would be taking home a hefty paycheque for the same. Maanaadu is a smashing hit in Tamil and Suresh Productions acquired the remake rights of the film. Though there are speculations that Naga Chaitanya will play the lead role in the film, the actor himself clarified that he would not play the role of Simbu.

Suresh Productions will produce this interesting film and Santosham fame Dasaradh will direct the project. Harish Shankar will complete the Telugu script. Ravi Teja and Siddhu Jonnalagadda are expected to play the lead roles in the remake. More details about the film will be announced officially soon.